SJP exploring passive proposition in a year of 'heavy lifting'

Full-year results published today

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

St James’s Place is exploring a dedicated passive proposition, CEO Mark FitzPatrick confirmed today.

Speaking to analysts on a results Q&A call this morning (27 February), FitzPatrick said that 2025 would be another year of "heavy lifting" in which SJP would look to invest to "support and underpin" its long-term growth ambitions. "The role of the partnership is critical to that, so we will help our advisers to do more and be more efficient in how they do it," Fitzpatrick said. "For example, we are developing and trialling tech enabled tools to support advisers with administrative and technical queries. "We are also working to extend our product and investment shelf with a focus this ...

Jen Frost
Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

