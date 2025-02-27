SJP exploring passive proposition in a year of 'heavy lifting'

St James’s Place is exploring a dedicated passive proposition, CEO Mark FitzPatrick confirmed today.
Speaking to analysts on a results Q&A call this morning (27 February), FitzPatrick said that 2025 would be another year of "heavy lifting" in which SJP would look to invest to "support and underpin" its long-term growth ambitions. "The role of the partnership is critical to that, so we will help our advisers to do more and be more efficient in how they do it," Fitzpatrick said. "For example, we are developing and trialling tech enabled tools to support advisers with administrative and technical queries. "We are also working to extend our product and investment shelf with a focus this ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes