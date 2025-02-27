Saba's requisitioned Schroder UK Mid Cap meeting deemed invalid

According to a London Stock Exchange notice released on Wednesday (26 February) , the Schroders trust received a requisition notice from Vidacos Nominees on 12 February in its capacity as a nominee of Citibank. Saba agrees to withdraw general meeting requisition at Middlefield Canadian Income Citibank's client Jefferies is a prime broker acting on behalf of Saba, but the requisition was classified as invalid "because the named nominee was not the registered holder of sufficient shares on the date of the requisition notice". For this reason, the requisition request was deemed agai...