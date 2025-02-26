abrdn Diversified Income and Growth eyes sale of private markets portfolio amid wind-down

Following shareholder approval for the closure of the trust in February last year, ADIG noted it had already returned £115m to shareholders in July 2024 by way of a B share scheme from the sale of all its public market assets. abrdn Diversified Growth and Income to return £115m to shareholders amid wind-down After this initial return of capital, the trust explained in a stock exchange notice today (26 February) that it has been working with its advisers on the "orderly realisation" if its remaining assets. Specifically, ADIG noted the timelines for the "natural maturity" of the two...