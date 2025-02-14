Invesco Asia retains board heavyweights as it completes merger with Asia Dragon

Dobbs had spent 40 years with Schroders, specialising in Asian and small companies investment and has served as Schroders' head of global small companies from 2000. Will is senior independent director of Herald investment trust and has until recently been chair of the Scottish investment trust and a non-executive director of JP Morgan Global Growth & Income. abrdn back in the black as it posts net inflows in 2024 Alongside Dobbs and Will, Susan Sternglass Noble and Nicole Yuen also became non-executive directors on the trust's board. Sternglass Noble has over three decades of e...