Invesco Asia retains board heavyweights as it completes merger with Asia Dragon

Invesco Asia trust has retained a group industry veterans on its board post merger and rebrand, including Matthew Dobbs and James Will.
Dobbs had spent 40 years with Schroders, specialising in Asian and small companies investment and has served as Schroders' head of global small companies from 2000. Will is senior independent director of Herald investment trust and has until recently been chair of the Scottish investment trust and a non-executive director of JP Morgan Global Growth & Income. abrdn back in the black as it posts net inflows in 2024 Alongside Dobbs and Will, Susan Sternglass Noble and Nicole Yuen also became non-executive directors on the trust's board. Sternglass Noble has over three decades of e...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes