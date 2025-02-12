Reeves' tax measures 'weighing heavily' on investors as ISA deadline approaches

Just 20% have maxed out their allowance

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Almost 40% of UK investors are yet to use their ISAs in the current financial year, with just two months to go until the tax-year deadline, research by digital wealth manager Nutmeg found.

In a poll of 1,000 participants by Opinium, just one fifth (20%) of UK investors have already taken advantage of the full £20,000 ISA allowance, with women (24%) more likely to have done so than men (18%). Investors flock to ISAs amid fears of Autumn Budget CGT hike The Nutmeg survey findings came after Investment Week revealed an unusual surge in the number of investment platform clients maxing out their ISA allowances in September in fear of incurring higher capital gains tax (CGT) liabilities following Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget. In fact, the digital wealth manager discovered ...

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
