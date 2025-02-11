Buoyant January precedes pressure costs for retailers

While total retail sales were up 2.6% last month compared to growth of 1.2% in January 2024, food sales struggled year-on-year, increasing by 2.8% in January, lower than the 6.1% growth recorded in the same period a year before. Shop price deflation hits 0.7% in January as prices are expected to rise Despite the stormy weather impacting footfall, non-food retailers saw their sales increase by 2.5% year-on-year in January, compared to a decline of 2.8% in January 2024. However, the three-month average sits at 0.2%, prompting Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at ...