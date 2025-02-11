Buoyant January precedes pressure costs for retailers

Total retail sales up 2.6%

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Retailers enjoyed their strongest sales growth in almost two years in January, with all categories except toys and baby equipment registering positive figures, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

While total retail sales were up 2.6% last month compared to growth of 1.2% in January 2024, food sales struggled year-on-year, increasing by 2.8% in January, lower than the 6.1% growth recorded in the same period a year before. Shop price deflation hits 0.7% in January as prices are expected to rise Despite the stormy weather impacting footfall, non-food retailers saw their sales increase by 2.5% year-on-year in January, compared to a decline of 2.8% in January 2024.  However, the three-month average sits at 0.2%, prompting Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

BoE's Catherine Mann optimistic on inflation hump

BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'

More on UK

Bank of England slashes interest rates by 25bps to lowest level in 18 months
UK

Bank of England slashes interest rates by 25bps to lowest level in 18 months

First MPC meeting of the year

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 February 2025 • 2 min read
Rathbones' Carl Stick: It is time to 'put up or shut up' if you want UK growth
UK

Rathbones' Carl Stick: It is time to 'put up or shut up' if you want UK growth

Many resisting change

Carl Stick
clock 06 February 2025 • 4 min read
Investors flock into US funds day after DeepSeek sell-off
UK

Investors flock into US funds day after DeepSeek sell-off

Calastone Fund Flow index

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot