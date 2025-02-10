Shareholders of the Keystone Positive Change (KPC) trust have “unanimously” back plans to resume its pre-Saba wind-up agenda.
The board of KPC was forced to halt the scheme – which was initiated after shareholder feedback in September 2024 – due to the requisitioned meeting called by US hedge fund Saba Capital in December 2024. Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings However, after Saba was defeated at the requisitioned general meeting on 3 February – with only 0.8% of voting non-Saba shareholders siding with the hedge fund – the trust's board resumed preparations for the winding up the company. In a stock exchange notice today (10 February), KPC said that, as shareholders...
