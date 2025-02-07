UK Settlement Task Force sets out timeline for T+1 transition

Globally, financial markets have been moving in droves towards a shorter settlement cycle, from two days after the execution of a trade to one day, known as the T+1 cycle. According to the plan, UK cash equities will first be eligible for settlement on a T+1 cycle from 11 October 2027. The AST has also set out a defined UK T+1 Code of Conduct (UK-TCC), which includes the scope, a timetable of recommended actions to bolster market practices and a set of expected behaviours that UK market participants must oblige by to meet their legislative obligations under the new regime. ESMA r...