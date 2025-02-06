The Beauty Tech Group (TBTG), which owns CurrentBody – a skincare technology brand – is seeking to float on the London Stock Exchange.
TBTG's IPO, valued at around £350m, comes after a poor year for listings on UK's main stock exchange market in 2024. London Stock Exchange suffers lowest IPO volume on record in 2024 An EY report in January found that the London Stock Exchange saw 88 delistings in 2024, while just 18 IPOs took place on the main market and AIM. However, despite the low volumes of listings, the value of the IPOs significantly trumped the proceeds raised in 2023, with a 256% rise year-on-year from £953.7m to £3.4bn. The Beauty Tech Group is yet to come up with any details about its float. ...
