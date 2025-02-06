House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans

‘Not the way to regulate’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 4 min read

The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee (FSRC) has called on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) not to proceed with its plan to name and shame firms under investigation.

The regulator initially set out to plans to publicly name firms under investigation if it was in public interest. Previously, this was only done in exceptional circumstances. City minister Emma Reynolds: 'We have failed to drive an investment culture' in the UK Following the House of Lords inquiry on the FCA's consultation paper on publicising enforcement investigations, the FSRC - established last year - has today (6 February) published its first report, Naming and shaming: how not to regulate. The committee concluded that the FCA has not made a convincing case for a change to its...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA rejects all Blackmore Bond complaints

FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register

More on Regulation

House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans
Regulation

House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans

‘Not the way to regulate’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 06 February 2025 • 4 min read
FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register
Regulation

FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register

Live for small number of users

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 06 February 2025 • 1 min read
City minister Emma Reynolds: 'We have failed to drive an investment culture' in the UK
Regulation

City minister Emma Reynolds: 'We have failed to drive an investment culture' in the UK

House of Lords committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot