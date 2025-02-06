FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register

Live for small number of users

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has built an updated firm checker, allowing consumers to check whether a financial services firm is authorised.

It is understood that the regulator spent £2.5m on its ‘FCA Firm Checker' tool, in addition to its existing financial services register. FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access The checker will provide an easier way for consumers to check whether a financial services firm is authorised and has the correct permissions by using the financial services register data but presents it in a way that should make it easier for consumers to understand. It will only show firms and information relevant to consumers, with simpler l...

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

Trustpilot