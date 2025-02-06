FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has built an updated firm checker, allowing consumers to check whether a financial services firm is authorised.
It is understood that the regulator spent £2.5m on its ‘FCA Firm Checker' tool, in addition to its existing financial services register. FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access The checker will provide an easier way for consumers to check whether a financial services firm is authorised and has the correct permissions by using the financial services register data but presents it in a way that should make it easier for consumers to understand. It will only show firms and information relevant to consumers, with simpler l...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes