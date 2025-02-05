Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade receives RSMR rating

Research house RSMR has awarded a rating to the Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade fund, Investment Week can reveal.
The fund, which mainly has a short duration target, covers investment grade corporate bonds issued by US, European and emerging markets companies, and has a small allocation to high yield securities. RSMR highlighted the strategy's investment approach, which brings together "fundamental credit analysis" and ESG considerations, while also adopting top-down macroeconomic views within the duration and credit quality framework. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity awarded RSMR rating In addition, the research house took notice of the vehicle's diversified portfolio of c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes