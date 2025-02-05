Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade receives RSMR rating

The fund, which mainly has a short duration target, covers investment grade corporate bonds issued by US, European and emerging markets companies, and has a small allocation to high yield securities. RSMR highlighted the strategy's investment approach, which brings together "fundamental credit analysis" and ESG considerations, while also adopting top-down macroeconomic views within the duration and credit quality framework. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity awarded RSMR rating In addition, the research house took notice of the vehicle's diversified portfolio of c...