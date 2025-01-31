Ground Rents Income rejects fifth 'unattractive' bid from Victoria Property

Ground Rents Income fund (GRIO) has rejected another non-binding indicative cash offer of 37.5p per GRIO share put forward by Victoria Property Holdings.
The latest cash offer placed on 29 January, the fifth indicative offer presented since November 2024, was 3.5p higher than the one submitted by Victoria Property at the beginning of January, of 34p per share. In a stock exchange notice today (31 January), GRIO called the latest offer "unattractive" and added it "materially undervalues the company". As a result, the trust's board rejected Victoria Property's bid, with the board also rejecting Victoria Property's request, presented alongside the fifth bid on Wednesday (29 January), of extending the PUSU deadline and improving access to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes