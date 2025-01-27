RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

Total of approximately 6,600 claimants

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

RGL Management has added more than 1,500 Woodford investors to its claim against Hargreaves Lansdown.

The claim aims to recover losses suffered by investors as a result of the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF). The addition to the claimant list means the litigation company is now representing around 6,600 investors in its lawsuit against HL. However, RGL said this is not going to be the final number of claimants as it is processing further claims and expects to add "a significant number" of investors in due course. Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown The litigation company estimated its claim to be in excess of £20...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Picton Property Income names Francis Salway as chair

Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action

More on Industry

RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown
Industry

RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

Total of approximately 6,600 claimants

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 January 2025 • 1 min read
Sustainable Investment Awards Winners Interview - UBS
Industry

Sustainable Investment Awards Winners Interview - UBS

Rebecca Hancock
clock 23 January 2025 • 4 min read
Quilter Cheviot Europe CIO Donnacha Fox dies
Industry

Quilter Cheviot Europe CIO Donnacha Fox dies

Deputy head of Dublin office

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 January 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot