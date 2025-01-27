RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

RGL Management has added more than 1,500 Woodford investors to its claim against Hargreaves Lansdown.
The claim aims to recover losses suffered by investors as a result of the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF). The addition to the claimant list means the litigation company is now representing around 6,600 investors in its lawsuit against HL. However, RGL said this is not going to be the final number of claimants as it is processing further claims and expects to add "a significant number" of investors in due course. Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown The litigation company estimated its claim to be in excess of £20...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes