RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

The claim aims to recover losses suffered by investors as a result of the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF). The addition to the claimant list means the litigation company is now representing around 6,600 investors in its lawsuit against HL. However, RGL said this is not going to be the final number of claimants as it is processing further claims and expects to add "a significant number" of investors in due course. Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown The litigation company estimated its claim to be in excess of £20...