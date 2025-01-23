Triple Point Energy Transition urges shareholders to back voluntary liquidation

Following completion of portfolio sale

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) has asked its shareholders to vote in favour of the voluntary liquidation of the trust at its next general meeting, scheduled to take place on 24 February.

In a stock exchange notice today (23 January), the board of TENT said that the liquidation of the trust will entail an initial cash distribution of approximately £43m, or 42.99p per share. If the liquidation is approved by shareholders, TENT's shares will be fully removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00am on 25 February, with plans to fully wind down the trust by the final quarter of 2026. Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount However, if TENT's liquidation is not approved, the board will put forward a £42m tender offer to buy back the sha...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount

Quilter net inflows jump to £4.8bn backed by flows in affluent segment and IFA channel

More on Investment Trusts

Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount
Investment Trusts

Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount

GRIT investment trust had highest discount

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 January 2025 • 3 min read
Herald shareholders overwhelmingly vote against all eight Saba proposals
Investment Trusts

Herald shareholders overwhelmingly vote against all eight Saba proposals

First of the seven Saba meetings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 January 2025 • 6 min read
Saba halts activist battle against BlackRock funds as peace pact agreed at pair of trusts
Investment Trusts

Saba halts activist battle against BlackRock funds as peace pact agreed at pair of trusts

Amid UK Saba saga

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot