Triple Point Energy Transition urges shareholders to back voluntary liquidation

Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) has asked its shareholders to vote in favour of the voluntary liquidation of the trust at its next general meeting, scheduled to take place on 24 February.
In a stock exchange notice today (23 January), the board of TENT said that the liquidation of the trust will entail an initial cash distribution of approximately £43m, or 42.99p per share. If the liquidation is approved by shareholders, TENT's shares will be fully removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00am on 25 February, with plans to fully wind down the trust by the final quarter of 2026. Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount However, if TENT's liquidation is not approved, the board will put forward a £42m tender offer to buy back the sha...
