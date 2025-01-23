Triple Point Energy Transition urges shareholders to back voluntary liquidation

In a stock exchange notice today (23 January), the board of TENT said that the liquidation of the trust will entail an initial cash distribution of approximately £43m, or 42.99p per share. If the liquidation is approved by shareholders, TENT's shares will be fully removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00am on 25 February, with plans to fully wind down the trust by the final quarter of 2026. Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount However, if TENT's liquidation is not approved, the board will put forward a £42m tender offer to buy back the sha...