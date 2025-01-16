FCA 'monitoring' developments in Saba saga

Following letter from AIC

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is keeping an eye on the array of developments in the ‘Saba saga’, after the Association of Investment Companies raised regulatory concerns on the matter.

A spokesperson for the regulator told Investment Week the watchdog is "monitoring the situation", after the AIC shared its concerns regarding retail shareholder protections and investment trust board independence. AIC writes to FCA raising regulatory concerns over Saba campaign and retail shareholder protection In the letter to the FCA today (16 January), the trade body called on the regulator to ensure investment platforms were abiding by their Consumer Duty obligations by supporting clients in understanding the proposals put forward by Saba. It also proposed the regulator compels...

