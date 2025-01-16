Register now for IW Fixed Income Market Focus event on 13 March

Speakers at our Focus event will discuss their outlook for fixed income in the current market environment, as difficult decisions loom for governments and central banks as the year unfolds.

They will also identify where opportunities are opening up for bond investors across the spectrum, how they are managing the biggest risks to their strategies, as well as how their funds may fit in investors' portfolios.

By attending this interactive event, you will get the chance to network with peers, quiz our expert speakers, as well as benefit from CPD points.

Session highlights include:

Nedgroup Investments Global Strategic Bond Fund: Generating steady returns in an uncertain world with Matt Cornwell, assistant portfolio manager, Nedgroup

Staying selective: Sterling credit with Paola Binns, head of sterling credit, Royal London Asset Management

Darren Goldman, managing director, Artisan Partners will be presenting the Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Edward Harrold, investment director, Capital Group will be presenting the Capital Group UK – Multi-Sector Income Fund

Mo Kazmi, chief strategist & senior portfolio manager, UBP will be presenting the UBAM – Strategic Income Fund

Natalia Krol, managing director, Barings will be presenting the Barings Global Investment Grade Credit Fund

More sessions from M&G and Wellington will be announced soon.

View full event details on the website: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/fixedincomemarketfocusmarch2025/en/page/home

Register your place today by contacting the team: [email protected]