The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has written to the Financial Conduct Authority to raise concerns about the protection of retail shareholders' interests, following Saba Capital’s requisition of general meetings at seven investment trusts.
The association's letter to the regulator focused on two main areas: the role of platforms under Consumer Duty as well as the importance of board independence for investment trusts. Proxy voting advisers side with Herald board to vote against Saba Capital AIC chief executive Richard Stone said the trade body is "concerned" that current regulations "do not protect the interests of retail shareholders". Retail investors, who hold a high percentage of shares in the investment trusts targeted by Saba, have to rely on investment platforms to receive information about the proposed change...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes