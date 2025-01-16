abrdn Asian Income introduces continuation vote and enhanced dividend policy

First vote at 2028 AGM

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

abrdn Asian Income fund (AAIF) has introduced a continuation vote every three years and an enhanced annual dividend policy, in a bid to further align the trust with shareholders’ interests.

In a stock exchange notice today (16 January), the board said that by introducing the continuation vote, shareholders will able to decide by simple majority whether the trust should continue in its current form, at regular intervals. In case the continuation vote fails, the board would then bring further proposals to shareholders regarding the trust's future. abrdn cuts fees and rebrands MyFolio Managed range The vote is scheduled to take place every three years, with the first to be tabled at AAIF's annual general meeting in 2028. "The introduction of a continuation vote furthe...

