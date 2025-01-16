abrdn Asian Income fund (AAIF) has introduced a continuation vote every three years and an enhanced annual dividend policy, in a bid to further align the trust with shareholders’ interests.
In a stock exchange notice today (16 January), the board said that by introducing the continuation vote, shareholders will able to decide by simple majority whether the trust should continue in its current form, at regular intervals. In case the continuation vote fails, the board would then bring further proposals to shareholders regarding the trust's future. abrdn cuts fees and rebrands MyFolio Managed range The vote is scheduled to take place every three years, with the first to be tabled at AAIF's annual general meeting in 2028. "The introduction of a continuation vote furthe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes