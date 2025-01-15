Quilter Cheviot Europe CIO Donnacha Fox dies

Deputy head of Dublin office

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Quilter Cheviot’s Europe chief investment officer and deputy head of the Dublin office Donnacha Fox has died.

A professional with more than 30 years' experience in the industry, Fox joined the business in 2003 as a founding partner of the Dublin office. He started his career in 1994 at Goodbody Stockbrokers where he spent three years as a private client investment analyst and then moved to Davy for six years as a portfolio manager and head of the private client investment committee, before setting up Quilter Cheviot in Ireland. Andrew Fahy, CEO of Quilter Cheviot Europe, said: "It is with profound sadness that we share with you the loss of our colleague and friend, Donnacha Fox, who passed aw...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot