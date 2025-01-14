The US-based hedge fund has accused seven trusts it has major holdings in of failing to tackle performance and persistent discounts and, as a result, has called for the removal of their boards. Saba saga 'should come as no surprise' and serves as 'a wakeup call to boards' no matter the outcome Saba said there is a need for "shareholder-driven change" at the trusts in question, which are: Baillie Gifford US Growth; CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income; Edinburgh Worldwide; European Smaller Companies; Henderson Opportunities; Herald investment and Keystone Positive Change. Several o...