Home REIT's overdue 2023 results show continued losses as board members depart

Back to trading 'as soon as practically possible'

Beth Brearley
clock • 3 min read

Home REIT has published its long overdue results for the year to 31 August 2023, as it seeks to resume trading on the London Stock Exchange following its suspension three years ago.

Trading in the social housing trust's shares was suspended in January 2023 after it missed the deadline to publish its 2022 results, and the embattled trust subsequently came under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority as its untenable levels of debt came to light. The missing 2023 annual report published today (14 January) also showed a decrease in net asset value from £345.9m to £216.9m in the year to 31 August 2023, while the NAV per share plummeted 37.3% over the year from 43.76p to 27.43p. Home REIT rebuffs unexpected buyout offer from Southey Capital When Home REIT...

