Market movements boost Polar Capital AUM by over £1bn in Q4

According to its quarterly update today (13 January), the rise in Polar Capital's AUM was also bolstered by £537m in positive flows into its open-ended funds, while the investment trusts and the segregated mandates divisions bled £131m and £194m, respectively, over the period. Gavin Rochussen, chief executive of Polar Capital, noted that the firm "benefited from continued net inflows" during last year's final quarter, with £240m into the Emerging Market Stars funds and related managed accounts, and a further £14m into the Artificial Intelligence fund. Polar Capital operating profits c...