Market movements boost Polar Capital AUM by over £1bn in Q4

£100m Forager European fund closed

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Polar Capital has seen its assets under management rise to £23.8bn in the nine months to 31 December 2024, mostly aided by just under £1.1bn in market movements and fund performance.

According to its quarterly update today (13 January), the rise in Polar Capital's AUM was also bolstered by £537m in positive flows into its open-ended funds, while the investment trusts and the segregated mandates divisions bled £131m and £194m, respectively, over the period. Gavin Rochussen, chief executive of Polar Capital, noted that the firm "benefited from continued net inflows" during last year's final quarter, with £240m into the Emerging Market Stars funds and related managed accounts, and a further £14m into the Artificial Intelligence fund. Polar Capital operating profits c...

