In its Ratings Round-Up for December, Square Mile analysts argued that Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity is highly likely to be rolled over into the Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity fund. For this reason, the team has decided to suspend its ‘Responsible A' rating pending the vote outcome. "Should the merger gain approval, the fund will be removed from the Academy of Funds," Square Mile stated. GAM Star Continental European Equity fund stripped of Square Mile rating amid Niall Gallagher departure Shareholders have until 13 January to cast their vote for the merger proposal, wi...