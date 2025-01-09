Aviva Investors strengthens leadership team with head of fixed income research hire

In her new role, Bal will be based in London and will be responsible for leading the Aviva research team across global fixed income markets. She will report to Fraser Lundie, global head of fixed income, who joined Aviva in May last year from Federated Hermes. Richard Saldanha returns to Aviva Investors after three week stint at Royal London AM Before joining Aviva, Bal had worked at Fidelity International between 2010 and 2024, most recently serving as global head of research for fixed income. She had also worked as an analyst for PIMCO and CreditSights. Lundie welcomed Bal ...