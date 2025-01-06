Insight Investment appoints Raman Srivastava as CEO designate

Srivastava will succeed Abdallah Nauphal as CEO, following his decision to retire in the first half of 2025. Nauphal has worked at Insight for more than 20 years, including 17 years as CEO. Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office Srivastava brings more than 25 years' experience in the investment industry. He most recently served as executive vice-president and global CIO of the Canada-headquartered international financial services company Great-West Lifeco, where he worked with the CEO and board of directors on a range of investment, capital market and str...