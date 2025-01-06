Insight Investment appoints Raman Srivastava as CEO designate

Insight Investment has appointed Raman Srivastava as chief executive designate.
Srivastava will succeed Abdallah Nauphal as CEO, following his decision to retire in the first half of 2025. Nauphal has worked at Insight for more than 20 years, including 17 years as CEO. Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office Srivastava brings more than 25 years' experience in the investment industry. He most recently served as executive vice-president and global CIO of the Canada-headquartered international financial services company Great-West Lifeco, where he worked with the CEO and board of directors on a range of investment, capital market and str...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes