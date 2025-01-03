Baillie Gifford's Edinburgh Worldwide board deems Saba notice invalid as it stands by team

Latest update in the Saba saga

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The board of Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust has reiterated its support for its strategy as it claims the documentation submitted by Saba Capital was incorrect.

In the latest event of the Saba saga, Edinburgh Worldwide - one of the seven boards called out by the US activist investor in December - released a notice today (3 January) stating: "On review of the documentation, in conjunction with the company's registrars, it was discovered that Saba's nominee was not the registered holder of sufficient shares on the date the requisition notice was served for the requisition notice to be a valid request in accordance with Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006." As a result, the chair of Edinburgh Worldwide, Jonathan Simpson Dent has notified Saba of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025

M&G sues Royal London for £27m over client access to 'inappropriately risky investments'- reports

More on Investment Trusts

Friday Briefing: Saba isn't being a bully, there is a point to activism
Investment Trusts

Friday Briefing: Saba isn't being a bully, there is a point to activism

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 December 2024 • 6 min read
Chrysalis completes sale of holdings in Featurespace to Visa
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis completes sale of holdings in Featurespace to Visa

Initial cash proceeds of £79m

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford: Saba critiques are 'fundamentally without merit'
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford: Saba critiques are 'fundamentally without merit'

Following Janus Henderson pushback

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot