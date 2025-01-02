Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025

Trade wars and growing protectionism have emerged as the largest concerns among the investment management community for the next 12 months.
According to investment consultancy ARC's quarterly Market Sentiment Survey, 23.8% of respondents cited trade wars and the impact of tariffs on global supply chains as the primary risk facing investment markets in 2025 and beyond. Inflation, which has plagued economies since the pandemic, also remained front of mind, coming in as the second most concerning factor facing markets. According to ARC, this figure "underscor[ed] lingering unease about persistent price pressures and monetary policy responses". Index funds quell investor concerns as worries mount over the impact of the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes