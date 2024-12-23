M&G sues Royal London for £27m over client access to 'inappropriately risky investments'- reports

Over Ascentric purchase

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Asset management firm M&G is taking legal action against Royal London over the latter's 2020 purchase of the wealth management platform Ascentric.

In a lawsuit filed at the High Court in London, M&G claimed that the Ascentric business, a wealth management platform for financial advisers, had "exposed its customers to inappropriately risky investments, with an inappropriately high percentage of their pension funds in those investments", according to court documents seen by the FT.  M&G's legal team have filed for damages of at least £27m plus interest, alleging that Royal London failed to effectively disclose that some of its client pension money had been invested in "inappropriately risky" products prior to the deal, the aforementi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions

Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs

More on Asset Managers

AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB
Asset Managers

AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB

Part of the Call for Expression of Interest

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Nearly two-thirds of asset managers expect increased margin pressures over the next two years
Asset Managers

Nearly two-thirds of asset managers expect increased margin pressures over the next two years

Carne Group report

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 12 November 2024 • 3 min read
Race for private markets M&A: Traditional asset managers face list of hurdles in making tie-ups pay
Asset Managers

Race for private markets M&A: Traditional asset managers face list of hurdles in making tie-ups pay

Challenges to successful integration

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 September 2024 • 8 min read
Trustpilot