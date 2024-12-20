TILLIT drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity and Janus Henderson Strategic Bond funds

TILLIT has removed the Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity and Janus Henderson Strategic Bond funds from its platform on the grounds of a potential merger and key people move, respectively.
The decision to remove the £67.8m Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from its platform came after the news that the strategy would seek merger with Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity mandate. According to Sheridan Admans, head of fund Selection at TILLIT, "while mergers do not automatically lead to removal, the significant shift in investment strategy and geographic focus triggered a review by our fund selection team". "Historically, the fund focused on UK-listed companies, providing investors with a regionally concentrated sustainable equity option," Admans added. "However, the ...
