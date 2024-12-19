AIC slams FCA's CCI proposal for single cost figure as a 'continuation of market distortion'

Earlier today (19 December), the Financial Conduct Authority opened its long-awaited consultation on its proposed Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) regime. This will be brought in to replace the EU-inherited Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation and the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) disclosure requirements. The aim is to develop a "a more flexible, outcome-focused approach" governed by the FCA. FCA acknowledges investment trust platform clash and proposes changes in call for wider CCI inpu...