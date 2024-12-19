Janus Henderson investment trust boards push back in the face of Saba criticism

In two separate RNS notices on Wednesday (18 December), the boards of Janus Henderson's European Smaller Companies and Henderson Opportunities trusts remained steadfast in their confidence they hold in their investment companies, following Saba's announcement that it will attempt to oust the incumbent trust leadership. Henderson Opportunities' board said it "does not believe these resolutions are in the best interests of shareholders and will be advising shareholders to vote against them". Saba slammed for 'obvious flaw' in strategy to oust boards of seven investment trusts It ad...