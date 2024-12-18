Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months

Following significant UK delistings

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The number of UK-based companies that have discussed moving their listing away from their domestic market has doubled in the past year.

According to Teneo's latest CEO and Investor Outlook Survey, 56% of UK-based businesses took into account listing abroad in 2024, up from 27% a year before. The latest figures came after a year which saw the London Stock Exchange suffer its largest exodus since the 2009 financial crisis. According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group, a total of 88 companies have delisted or transferred their primary listing from London's main market in 2024, with a mere 18 taking their place.  Over the past couple of weeks, FTSE heavyweight Ashtead Group became the latest company to announ...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
