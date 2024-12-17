Quilter Cheviot appoints Matt Ennion as head of investment research and promotes Nick Wood in raft of senior changes

Quilter Cheviot has made a series of major changes to its senior team as its longstanding head of regional offices Richard Thorn announces his retirement.
Thorn has worked at the firm for over 40-years and his announcement has catalysed a series of internal promotions. Nick Wood has been named as Thorn's successor, taking over as the next head of regional offices and stepping up from his role as head of investment research, which will now be assumed by Matt Ennion. Quilter Cheviot CEO Andy McGlone joins PIMFA board Wood, who joined Quilter in 2012, will begin his role as head of regional offices on 1 January 2025, subject to regulatory approval. He will be working with the outgoing Thorn to ensure a "smooth transition" in the inte...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes