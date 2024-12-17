UK wage growth exceeds forecasts as it jumps to 5.2%

Ahead of BoE rate decision

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

UK wage growth accelerated more than forecast in the three months to October, further assuring the likelihood that the Bank of England will resist cutting interest rates later this week.

Annual growth in employees' average earning for both regular (excluding bonuses) and total earnings (including bonuses) hit 5.2% in August to October 2024, above expectations of economists at ING Economics. According to the data from the Office for National Statistics released today (17 December), this marked a rise from the 4.4% regular earnings growth and 4.9% total earnings growth seen in the three months to September. BoE survey reveals growing concern over UK inflationary outlook Meanwhile, the UK unemployment rate for people aged 16 and older was estimated at 4.3% in the thre...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

T. Rowe Price adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label on pair of funds

FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework

More on Economics

Outlook 2025: What central banks could have in store next year
Economics

Outlook 2025: What central banks could have in store next year

2025 monetary policy outlook

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 December 2024 • 1 min read
UK wage growth exceeds forecasts as it jumps to 5.2%
Economics

UK wage growth exceeds forecasts as it jumps to 5.2%

Ahead of BoE rate decision

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trump inflationary risks force economists to temper Fed rate cut expectations - reports
Economics

Trump inflationary risks force economists to temper Fed rate cut expectations - reports

Fed to cut expected on 18 December

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 December 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot