BNP Paribas AM bolsters private debt team with dual appointment

Fodil and Sartori, who are based in Paris, will report to Christophe Carrasco, head of private debt at BNP Paribas AM. Carrasco noted that in their new roles, Fodil and Sartori will "support and accelerate the development of [BNP Paribas AM's] unitranche strategy". Prior to joining the firm, Fodil spent seven years at AXA Investment Managers, where she worked in the private debt team as a senior investment professional and voting member of the investment committee. Aviva Investors launches private debt LTAF In the past, Fodil also worked for ten years in the leveraged finance or...