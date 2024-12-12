abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds

abrdn will adopt the Sustainability Focus label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for its UK Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity and Global Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity funds, Investment Week can reveal.
The adoption will take place from 20 February 2025, at which point the strategies will rebrand to abrdn UK Sustainable Equity and abrdn Global Sustainable Equity. With £638m in assets, the UK equity fund is one of the largest strategies to adopt an SDR label, abrdn noted, while its global counterpart holds assets totalling £147m. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? As part of the SDR compliance process, abrdn will amend the strategies' investment objectives to set out an explicit broad-based thematic sustainability objective in addition to the existing finan...
