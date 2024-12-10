James Sym set to depart River Global for Goodhart Partners but deal over RGI European still in 'advanced discussions'

Manager of RGI European fund James Sym is set to leave the firm for London-based boutique Goodhart Partners, Investment Week can reveal.
Sym, who is head of equities, has been at River Global since February 2020, joining back when it was called River & Mercantile (R&M) and has run the £124.7m RGI fund since its launch that year. Goodhart Partners bolsters wealth division with double hire People familiar with the matter told IW that clients of RGI were briefed two weeks ago that Sym was leaving the firm to join Goodhart Partners. Indeed, Square Mile Research said in a note last week that it was suspending RGI's rating "following news that Sym is moving to Goodhart Partners, but he will be managing the fund on a sub a...
