James Sym set to depart River Global for Goodhart Partners but deal over RGI European still in 'advanced discussions'

Nature of RGI fund management being finalised

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Manager of RGI European fund James Sym is set to leave the firm for London-based boutique Goodhart Partners, Investment Week can reveal.

Sym, who is head of equities, has been at River Global since February 2020, joining back when it was called River & Mercantile (R&M) and has run the £124.7m RGI fund since its launch that year. Goodhart Partners bolsters wealth division with double hire People familiar with the matter told IW that clients of RGI were briefed two weeks ago that Sym was leaving the firm to join Goodhart Partners. Indeed, Square Mile Research said in a note last week that it was suspending RGI's rating "following news that Sym is moving to Goodhart Partners, but he will be managing the fund on a sub a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios

Liontrust head of global distribution and head of institutional sales both set to retire in 2025

More on People moves

James Sym set to depart River Global for Goodhart Partners but deal over RGI European still in 'advanced discussions'
People moves

James Sym set to depart River Global for Goodhart Partners but deal over RGI European still in 'advanced discussions'

Nature of RGI fund management being finalised

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Brown Shipley CEO Calum Brewster departs
People moves

Brown Shipley CEO Calum Brewster departs

Robert Kitchen to take over

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 09 December 2024 • 1 min read
Montanaro bolsters investment and distribution teams with dual hire
People moves

Montanaro bolsters investment and distribution teams with dual hire

Ben Turner and Andrew Paterson join

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 09 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot