Tulip Siddiq stands firm against FCA 'name-and-shame' plans - reports

The regulator faced a backlash earlier this year on the back of plans to overhaul its enforcement policy, which included revealing the identity of firms being probed for wrongdoing before a conclusion is reached. FCA softens enforcement approach following backlash While the FCA asserts the plans will protect consumers and reassure whistleblowers, industry heads and politicians warned the exposure could cause unnecessary damage to both the firms under scrutiny and the markets. Despite the FCA softening its stance last week, which included committing to consider t...