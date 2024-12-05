ShareSoc endorses RGL's Woodford lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

Campaigning group ShareSoc, which represents and supports individual investors who invest in the UK stock market, has supported a lawsuit taken by thousands of former Woodford investors against Hargreaves Lansdown over the platform's role in promoting the notorious income fund prior to its collapse.
Last month (15 November) more than 5,000 investors joined a lawsuit filed by claims company RGL over HL's continued promotion of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF) up until its suspension in 2019, even though the strategy was already facing liquidity issues, which the suit alleges HL was aware of. The litigation joins the original case brought by Woodford clients against HL and Link Fund Solutions back in October 2022. Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown Regarding the latest development, ShareSoc said "the potential benefits of th...
