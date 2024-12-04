Andrew Bailey forecasts four BoE rate cuts in 2025 – reports

Market pricing in a slower cut pace

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The governor or the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has said he expects the central bank to make four rate cuts in 2025.

The BoE cut rates to 4.75% in November, following an uptick in inflation the previous month to 2.3%. This was significantly down from the peak inflation rate of 11.1% hit in late 2022.

