BlackRock confirms $12bn HPS Investment Partners acquisition

Following Preqin deal

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

BlackRock has agreed to purchase global credit investment manager HPS Investment Partners in a $12bn deal, marking the asset manager’s latest M&A move.

HPS, a private global credit investment manager with around $148bn in client assets, will combine with BlackRock's existing $3trn public fixed income business to provide both public and private income solutions to clients.  Founded in 2007 by former Goldman Sachs global investment banking co-head Scott Kapnick, HPS was originally formed as a division of Highbridge Capital Management within JP Morgan Asset Management.  The firm now oversees $123bn in private credit and $22bn of public credit, making it one of the largest private credit owners on Wall Street.   BlackRock UK chair cal...

