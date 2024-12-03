BlackRock confirms $12bn HPS Investment Partners acquisition

HPS, a private global credit investment manager with around $148bn in client assets, will combine with BlackRock's existing $3trn public fixed income business to provide both public and private income solutions to clients. Founded in 2007 by former Goldman Sachs global investment banking co-head Scott Kapnick, HPS was originally formed as a division of Highbridge Capital Management within JP Morgan Asset Management. The firm now oversees $123bn in private credit and $22bn of public credit, making it one of the largest private credit owners on Wall Street. BlackRock UK chair cal...