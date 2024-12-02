Schroder and Victory Hill among first investment trusts to publicly adopt SDR label

The Schroder BSC Social Impact trust and Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities trust have both adopted the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements' naming and marketing rules.
This pair are among the first few investment trusts have publicly declared the adoption of an SDR label, after the Impax Environmental Markets trust revealed its intention last week to adopt a label. The decisions revealed today (2 December) on respective stock exchange notices coincide with the deadline for SDR naming and marketing rules, while asset managers that filed a request to adopt one of the FCA's four labels before October 2024 will have until 2 April 2025 to comply. As part of the SDR label adoption, the Victory Hill trust will also change its name to VH Global Energy Infra...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes