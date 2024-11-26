abrdn shakes up multi-asset and alternatives team as global head Russell Barlow departs

abrdn has revamped its multi-asset and alternatives team with a raft of personnel changes as the current global head of multi asset and alternative investments, Russell Barlow, departs.
Barlow is stepping down after 26 years at the Edinburgh based asset manager to join a non-competing firm. He will be replaced by Darren Wolf who previously spearheaded the firm's alternative investment strategies team for the past decade, overseeing more than $15bn of assets under management. abrdn promotes Xavier Meyer to investments CEO as part of leadership shake-up Barlow led the strategic review into abrdn's former Global Absolute Return Strategies and was ultimately closed down as a result of the internal evaluation. Following his promotion, Wolf said: "It is an incredibl...
