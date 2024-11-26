abrdn shakes up multi-asset and alternatives team as global head Russell Barlow departs

Barlow is stepping down after 26 years at the Edinburgh based asset manager to join a non-competing firm. He will be replaced by Darren Wolf who previously spearheaded the firm's alternative investment strategies team for the past decade, overseeing more than $15bn of assets under management. abrdn promotes Xavier Meyer to investments CEO as part of leadership shake-up Barlow led the strategic review into abrdn's former Global Absolute Return Strategies and was ultimately closed down as a result of the internal evaluation. Following his promotion, Wolf said: "It is an incredibl...