Treasury Committee takes aim at ONS on labour force data

Issues with Labour Force Survey

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

The Treasury Committee has warned it has major concerns about the UK's ability to set monetary and fiscal policy due to unreliable data on the labour market from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The concerns were raised by Meg Hillier, chair of the Treasury Committee, in a public letter to the UK Statistics Authority regarding the accuracy of the ONS' Labour Force Survey (LFS). Concerns about the validity of the LFS have dogged the data provider for years, with the LFS estimates due to be published in October 2023 suspended because of quality concerns. BoE chief economist Huw Pill slams ONS for inadequate jobs data The alarm was raised again earlier this month by the Office for Budget Responsibility's Professor David Miles who told who told the Treasury Committee on 5 Nove...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

BoE's Ramsden warns of faster rate cuts in deflationary scenario

Flows into Europe-domiciled funds reach fresh high this year

More on UK

BoE's Ramsden warns of faster rate cuts in deflationary scenario
UK

BoE's Ramsden warns of faster rate cuts in deflationary scenario

Leeds University Business School speech

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 21 November 2024 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: Chancellor's Mansion House debut was a missed opportunity
UK

Friday Briefing: Chancellor's Mansion House debut was a missed opportunity

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read
Lord Mayor Alastair King calls for ISA reform to boost investment into UK equities
UK

Lord Mayor Alastair King calls for ISA reform to boost investment into UK equities

Mansion House speech

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 15 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot