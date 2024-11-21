Global dividends hit Q3 record high despite significant cuts

Rising to $431.1bn

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Global dividends reached a third quarter record this year rising to $431.1bn, despite hefty cuts among a handful of key companies.

According to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend index, dividends were up 3.1% in Q3 year-on-year on both a headline and underlying basis, with 88% of companies globally maintaining or raising payouts. However, low levels of special dividend payments held back the headline growth rate by more than expected in the third quarter while material cuts by five companies dragged down the growth rate by 3.5%. This was mainly attributed to Evergreen Marine in Taiwan and Glencore in the UK, whose payout reductions impacted the Q3 growth rate by 3.4% between them. Global dividends surg...

