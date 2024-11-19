Diversity Project launches study on link between cognitive diversity and investment performance

The Diversity Project has partnered with London Business School professor Alex Edmans to conduct a study on the impact of cognitive diversity on team performance in the investment sector.
The cross-company initiative, which represents £13trn in assets across 115 members, said Edmans had been selected from a "wide global field" of academics who submitted research proposals. Edmans will evaluate whether diversity of perspective and experience enhances a team's investment performance, examining specific scenarios where cognitive diversity may be either beneficial or harmful. He will also explore how firms can come up with inclusive team dynamics to leverage the benefits of cognitive diversity, laying the groundwork for practical guidance on building high-performing teams...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes