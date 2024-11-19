Diversity Project launches study on link between cognitive diversity and investment performance

The cross-company initiative, which represents £13trn in assets across 115 members, said Edmans had been selected from a "wide global field" of academics who submitted research proposals. Edmans will evaluate whether diversity of perspective and experience enhances a team's investment performance, examining specific scenarios where cognitive diversity may be either beneficial or harmful. He will also explore how firms can come up with inclusive team dynamics to leverage the benefits of cognitive diversity, laying the groundwork for practical guidance on building high-performing teams...