Jupiter poaches European equity team from GAM Investments

Jupiter Asset Management hired Niall Gallagher, Chris Sellers and Chris Legg, from GAM Investments' European equity team.
The trio, who together led GAM's £1.4bn European equities franchise on behalf of institutional and retail clients, are expected to join Jupiter by the summer of next year. After an "orderly handover", they will then take on the management of Jupiter's existing European equity fund range. Jupiter acquires £800m assets and investment team of boutique Origin As part of the move, Jupiter has put forward a proposal to GAM to take over the funds managed by the team. However, the firm has yet to hear back from GAM. "Any transition of investment management responsibilities will be seam...
