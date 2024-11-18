Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

Over promotion of the former WEIF

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Thousands more Woodford investors have joined a lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown by claims company RGL.

Their claim, filed on Friday (15 November), will join the original one filed in October 2022 on behalf of around 2,750 investors, taking the total number of HL claimants to more than 5,000, RGL said. The contention centres on Hargreaves Lansdown's continued promotion of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF), up until its suspension in 2019, even though the strategy was already facing diversification and liquidity issues. FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight RGL added it plans to file on behalf of additional HL customers who were invested in th...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot