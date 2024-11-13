FCA admits there could have been better handling of name and shame proposals

Financial Conduct Authority chair Ashley Alder said the regulator could have done more to keep businesses informed about the publication of an update to its 'name and shame' proposals, which is due next week.
In an evidence session before the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee today (13 November), the FCA chair said "we all acknowledged within the organisation that [the update] could have been trailed a bit better beforehand". The update did not appear in the regulatory grid, where forthcoming consultations and proposals are normally posted. "I think the consultation was interpreted by many as if the organisation was proposing to name in all, or even most cases," Alder stated, noting that this was not the FCA's plans. FCA renews approach to enforcement disclosures a...
